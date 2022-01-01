Texas Soul Food Cookin
Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
11237 W Davis Ln, Avondale AZ 85323
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
#1 Brothers Pizza - Avondale
No Reviews
11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110 Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurant