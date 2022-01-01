Go
Textile Taphaus

76 Main Ave

Atkins, IA 52206

Popular Items

Flatbread: Meat$12.00
Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Full Order Chicken NACHOS$12.00
Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese$15.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Flatbread: Cowboy$12.00
Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon
BITES: Classic w/ 2 oz Snuggy beer cheese$9.00
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and salt-- served with our housemade Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara
Pretzel - CINNAMON ROLL w/ 4 oz REAL cream cheese icing$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter and a blend of cinnamon & sugar-- served with cream cheese icing
BITES: Cinnamon Roll w/ 2 oz REAL cream cheese icing$10.00
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a cinnamon sugar blend-- served with cream cheese icing
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm

76 Main Ave, Atkins IA 52206

