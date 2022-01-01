Go
Textile Brewing Company

Textile Brewing Company serves craft beer made onsite and delicious food inside a vintage, historic sewing factory! The sewing factory was in operation from 1910 - 2018, and is the site of the 1916 strike that led to the book "7 1/2 Cents" and then the Tony-award winning musical, "The Pajama Game."
We are open 7 days a week, and have a gorgeous outdoor Biergarten! Beer and food menu available online!
www.textilebrews.com
COVID-19 hours of operation:
Sunday - Thursday: 11 am - 8 pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 11 am - 10 pm

146 2nd St NE

Popular Items

Snuggy beer cheese: extra 4 oz$3.00
Flatbread: Cowboy$12.00
Our delicious flatbread baked with ranch as the base, mozzarella, grilled chicken and bacon
Pretzel - GARLIC PARMESAN w/ 4 oz marinara$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with butter, garlic parmesan seasoning and a sprinkle of mozzarella-- served with warm marinara
BITES: Garlic Parmesan w/ 2 oz marinara$10.00
A Baker's Dozen of Bavarian pretzel bites baked with butter and a garlic parmesan blend-- served with warm marinara
Flatbread: Meat$12.00
Our delicious flatbread with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sausage
Peach Dreams - Milkshake IPA
A Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA is something only dreams are made of-- and that was exactly the case here! Our Assistant Brewer, Joel asked HB Nick if he was actually making a Peach-flavored Milkshake IPA or if he had only dreamt it. Nick made that dream happen and man, are you going to LOVE it! Flavored with peach, a bit of vanilla and a bit of lactose to make it a dreamy Milkshake IPA.
7.6% ABV / 33 IBU
Pretzel - PIZZA w/ 4 oz marinara$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with mozzarella and pepperoni-- served with warm marinara
Flatbread: Crab Rangoon$12.00
Pretzel - CLASSIC w/ 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese$15.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked butter and salt-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Pretzel - BACON w / 4 oz Snuggy beer cheese$16.00
Our massive Bavarian pretzel baked with Swiss cheese, bacon, bourbon-maple seasoning and a 100% REAL maple syrup drizzle-- served with our house-made Snuggy beer cheese
Location

146 2nd St NE

Dyersville IA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
