TFC Cafe

TFC Café came into being in 2016. Here at the café, we believe in delivering top notch food for affordable prices. We take pride in cooking to order so your order may take a few minutes but it is well worth the wait. We offer everything from Hamburger Steak to Salads to Fried Bologna Sandwiches. There is something for everyone so come on down!

1319 S Main St.

Popular Items

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast$3.00
Club w/ Choice of Side$8.50
Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on choice of bread.
Hamburger Sliders (2) w/Choice of Side$7.50
Ground beef patty, mustard, ketchup, grilled onions, cheese, pickle on 3 oz. bun
Macaroni and Cheese$2.50
Green Beans$2.50
Baked Potato$2.50
Turnip Greens$2.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ one side$7.50
Cheeseburger w/Choice of Side$8.00
Seasoned ground beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard & ketchup
Grilled Pork Chops$3.00
Location

1319 S Main St.

Mc Cormick SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
