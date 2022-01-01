Go
Thyme For Lunch

We don't serve Fast Food, We serve Fresh Food as fast as possible

9390 Huebner Road

Popular Items

Vietnamese Salad - Reg or Vegan (g)$14.00
Served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with cucumbers, rice noodles, a carrot daikon relish with fresh cilantro, mint and crushed peanuts – Delicious and refreshing. Served with our spicy Nuoc Cham or Cilantro Lime vinaigrette (v) on the side (g)
Oyster Wrapsody - Vegan$11.50
Oyster mushroom fried chicken style, romaine, tomatoes and a dill blue cheese vegan dressing - YUM !!
El Cerdo$12.00
Our Cuban - ham, pulled pork, Swiss, pickles. Spicy mustard - on toasted ciabatta
Comfort Plate$11.00
3 pancakes or 1 french toast, 2 eggs, your choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage - Maple syrup on the side
Lemongrass Chicken (g)$12.50
The lemongrass ginger Chicken Buddha bowl features romaine, carrots, cucumbers, quinoa, mandarin oranges, edamame and green onions - A lemon ginger dressing is drizzled over the top.
Cheez Meat the Fungi$12.00
Shredded roast beef, crimini mushrooms, provolone - on grilled sourdough
Das Schnitz - Chicken$11.00
Schnitzel our way, Swiss, Capers, Arugula - Sage Garlic butter - on Ciabatta
Dual personality$11.00
Turkey Breast, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato – Choice of Garlic Wasabi / Avocado Mayo + Wheat / Sourdough
Awesome Rawsome - Vegan$11.50
Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus, Avocado, Carrots, Spinach, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Granny Smith Apples, Tomato, Red Onions, Pumpkin Seeds – Choice of Sandwich or Wrap
Asian Persuasion - Regular or Vegan$11.50
An elegant Vietnamese Banh Mi served on French Baguette with an Asian Mayo spread – Choice of Regular (Chicken or Pork) or Vegan (Portabella or Beets)
Location

San Antonio TX

