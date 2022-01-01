Go
Toast

TG's Cocktails & Eatery

We offer elevated pub classics, paired with a signature cocktail menu and craft beers. Live entertainment, trivia, karaoke, and bingo every week!!

4120 7th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Protein Your Way Salad$12.50
House tossed greens served with your choice of protein, shredded cheddar, onion, tomato and of course…BACON!!
Jambalaya With Cornbread$8.00
Kahlua's Revenge$10.50
Rum and Root Beer slow roasted pork, covered in our sweet and spicy BEAST sauce, topped with pepperjack and grilled pineapple.
See full menu

Location

4120 7th Ave

Kenosha WI

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Captain Mike's Galley

No reviews yet

Land Ahoy!! Captain Mike’s are ready to bring our award winning Burgers and Mac & Cheese to your next event, workplace or festival. Same great food available from the Galley!

Apis Hotel & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Avant Garde tapas style dining in the heart of Downtown Kenosha.

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar

No reviews yet

New Captains. Same Crew.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston