Thacher & Rye
Located in Historic Frederick, Maryland, where Chef Bryan Voltaggio's Mid Atlantic cuisine is prepared with seasonal, local ingredients in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
228 North Market Street
Popular Items
Location
228 North Market Street
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brewer's on the Green
Come in and enjoy!
Pistarro's
Come in and enjoy!
Brewer's Alley
Frederick's First Brew Pub
Isabella's
Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.