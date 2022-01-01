Go
Thacher & Rye

Located in Historic Frederick, Maryland, where Chef Bryan Voltaggio's Mid Atlantic cuisine is prepared with seasonal, local ingredients in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

228 North Market Street

Popular Items

Fries$8.00
dipping sauces, old bay, malt vinegar
Spent Grain Rye Bread$12.00
smoked carolina trout, whipped cultured butter
RW Chicken$21.00
morel mushrooms, sugar snap peas, marjoram, fingerling potatoes
RW Tomatoes$15.00
frisee, shallot, soft egg, mine's lettuce, cured egg yolk
RW Little Gem Lettuces$15.00
fall vegetables, peanuts, buttermilk dressing, avocado frost
RW Burger$21.00
roseda farms black angus beef, grafton 2-year cheddar, burger sauce, bacon, fries
Fusilli$21.00
morel mushrooms, peas, smoked pecorino, egg yolk pudding
Lasagna$21.00
smoked brisket bolognese, ricotta fondue, parmigiano Reggiano
Tuna Crudo$17.00
grapefruit ponzu, tatsoi, daikon radish, sesame lavash
Location

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
