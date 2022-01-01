Go
Thai Amarin

Come in and enjoy!

287 Centre St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1185 reviews)

Popular Items

White Rice$1.85
Brown Rice$2.25
Chicken mango Curry**$15.00
Chicken Summered in the yellow coconut curry with mango, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, squash and zucchini
Pad See Ew$13.25
One of the most popular street noodle dishes! Soft wide rice noodle wok fired with egg, Chinese broccoli and carrots in delicate sweet soy sauce.
Vegetable Rolls$7.00
Crispy spring rolls, stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce
Tofu Triangles$7.00
Golden-fried tofu traingles, served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts
Edamame$7.00
Vegetarian Japanese soy bean pods, steamed and seasoned w sea salt.
Yellow Curry**$11.50
Peanut Sauce$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

287 Centre St

Newton MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
