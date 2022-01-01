Go
Toast

Thai Angel

1st Authentic Thai Food in Historic Downtown New Bern

247 Craven St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Vegetable Dumpling (Streamed)$7.99
Chicken vegetable dumpling. Served with sweet dumpling sauce
Jasmine Rice$1.99
Pad Thai
Thai traditional dish, rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, scallions, bean sprouts, eggs, and crush peanuts.
Green
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional green curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
Red
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional red curry and coconut milk with eggplant, sweet peppers, and basil leaves.
Panang
Your choice of meat simmered in traditional panang curry and coconut milk with green peas, carrots, sweet peppers, string beans and basil leaves.
Drunken Noodles
Your choice of stir-fried meat with rice noodle, fresh vegetables, and basil leaves.
Thai Style Fried Rice
Your choice of stir-fried meat with the chef’s special fried rice, egg, onions, tomatoes, and scallions.
Kapow
Choice of meat sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, and basil leaves.
Veggie Crispy Roll$5.99
Mixture of vegetables in a crispy lumpia wrapper served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce
See full menu

Location

247 Craven St.

New Bern NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

No reviews yet

The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Fresh, local and seasonal

Captain Ratty's

No reviews yet

The best meal in town! You haven't experienced New Bern until you try one of Captain Ratty's signature dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston