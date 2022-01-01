Go
Toast

Thai Blue Ginger

Come in and enjoy!

298 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Dumpling (8 pieces)$6.00
Pork and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried with soy-ginger sauce.
Orange Chicken$14.00
Lightly battered chicken in our special homemade orange sauce served with steamed broccoli and carrots.
Crazy Noodle
Wide noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Chicken Coconut Soup$4.00
A chicken and mushrooms soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and lime juice topped with cilantro.
Pad Thai
The famous rice noodle with eggs, crushed peanuts, scallions, and bean sprouts.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry coconut-milk sauce with peanuts, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapples.
Satay (5 skewers)$6.50
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and spices.
Crab Rangoon (4 pieces)$4.50
Homemade fried wonton skins filled with cream cheese, vegetables, and imitated crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Siam Rolls (5 pieces)$6.00
Home-made fresh spring rolls filled with chicken, vegetables, and bean-thread noodles.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

298 Main St

Greenfield MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hope & Olive

No reviews yet

Serving the best of the local farms and purveyors to our community. Lunch, Dinner & Sunday Brunch.

Magpie

No reviews yet

Pizzas, Dinners, Drinks, Dessert!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Dangelo franchise

DA

No reviews yet

Dangelo franchise

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston