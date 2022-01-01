Go
Thai by Thai

“ Authentic, Casual
and Affordable ”

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center

Popular Items

45) Coconut Sticky Rice With Mango (GF)$5.95
17) Drunken Noodles (V) *
flat rice noodles, bell peppers, chili peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, basil sauce
16) Pad Thai (N) (V)
rice noodles, eggs, tofu, bean sprouts,
scallions, crushed peanuts, tamarind sauce
gluten free when ordered without tofu
18) Pad See-Ew (V)
flat rice noodles, eggs, broccoli, sweet soy sauce
1) Spring Rolls (V)
cabbage, clear noodles, carrots, celery, black mushrooms, crispy rice paper wrap, sweet & sour sauce
42) Junior Fried Rice$5.45
fried rice, chicken, eggs, carrots, raisins
3) Satay (N)
cumin-marinated chicken, coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish *satay is gluten free but accompanying bread is not
20) Tropical Fried Rice (V) (N)$1.00
rice, pineapple, cashews, eggs,
onions, tomatoes, garlic, soy sauce
35) Panang Curry (GF) (N) (V) *
peanut-based curry paste,
kaffir lime leaf, broccoli, coconut milk
19) TBT Fried Rice (V)
rice, tomatoes, onions, scallions,
eggs, garlic, soy sauce
Location

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center

Annandale VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
