Thai by Thai

"Authentic, Casual and Affordable"

46930 Cedar Lake Plaza • $

Avg 4.5 (4987 reviews)

Popular Items

1) Spring Rolls (V)
cabbage, clear noodles, carrots, celery, black mushrooms, crispy rice paper wrap, sweet & sour sauce
38) Green Curry (GF) (V) *
green curry paste, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, chili peppers, thai eggplant, green beans basil, coconut milk
C) Curry Puff (2)$6.95
Veggie or chicken potato, onion and yellow curry in fried pastry
Fish Cakes (tod mun pla)$9.75
Ingredients: fish, green bean, kaffir lime leaf and curry paste served with cucumber relish
3) Satay (N)
cumin-marinated chicken, coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish *satay is gluten free but accompanying bread is not
Khao Soi (GF) *$1.25
egg noodles choice of meat in curry broth topped with sour cabbage, crispy won-ton flake red onions and garlic
(medium spicy)
--Northern Thailand--
35) Panang Curry (GF) (N) (V) *
peanut-based curry paste,
kaffir lime leaf, broccoli, coconut milk
25) Pad Garlic (V)
garlic, steamed broccoli, sweet soy sauce
11) Tom Kha (GF) (V) *
lemongrass, galanga, chili peppers, mushrooms, cilantro, light coconut milk, lime broth
6) Shrimp Rolls$8.95
shrimp, rice paper wrap, sweet sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

46930 Cedar Lake Plaza

Sterling VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
