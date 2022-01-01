Thai Chili 2 Go

Go
NOODLES

1495 N Higley Rd • $

Avg 4.9 (517 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Tom Kha Gai$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Family Size Tom Kha Gai$12.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Location

1495 N Higley Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
