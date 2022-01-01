Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Hot! Why not?
NOODLES
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ahipoki
Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team
Santé
Come in and enjoy!
Scramble - Camelback
IT JUST TASTES BETTER
Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.
Goldwater's
Come in and enjoy!