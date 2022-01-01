Thai Chili 2 Go

Go
NOODLES

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161 • $

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Kha Gai$7.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Spicy Basil$11.00
Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161

Phoenix AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
