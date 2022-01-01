Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai hungry?
NOODLES
1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miss Dessert - SanTan Village
Authentic Hong Kong style dessert and creative Boba tea
Isabel's Amor
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Come in and enjoy!
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.