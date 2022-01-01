Go
Toast

Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai hungry?

NOODLES

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101 • $

Avg 4 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1887 E Williams Field Rd. Ste 101

Gilbert AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Miss Dessert - SanTan Village

No reviews yet

Authentic Hong Kong style dessert and creative Boba tea

Isabel's Amor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

No reviews yet

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston