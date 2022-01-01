Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Hungry?
NOODLES
2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
LIMóN Urban Kitchen
Eat Local.
Eat Fresh.
Desert Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Koi Sushi Wok
Come in and enjoy!