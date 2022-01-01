Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai Hungry?

NOODLES

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180 • $

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180

Phoenix AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

