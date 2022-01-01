Thai Chili 2 Go
Come in and enjoy!
NOODLES
21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109
Queen Creek AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ahipoki
A fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish poke experience!
Barrio Queen
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Over Easy
Come in and enjoy!