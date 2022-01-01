Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109 • $

Avg 3.9 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water$3.00
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Side of Curry$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.
Spicy Basil$11.00
Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Tom Yum Gai$7.00
Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109

Queen Creek AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
