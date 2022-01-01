Thai Chili 2 Go
Come in and enjoy!
NOODLES
2895 South Alma School Rd. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2895 South Alma School Rd.
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
creating memorable dining experiences
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Welcome to our third location on Alma School and Queen Creek Rd.
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm
Ginger Monkey
Come in and enjoy!
K-38 Beach Mex Cantina
Thanks for bringing the Good Vibes, while we showed you a Good Time! Please join us again soon!
Much love,
K-38 Krew