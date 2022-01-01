Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Size Dumplings$10.00
12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Pad Prig Pao$11.00
Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in pad prig chili sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2895 South Alma School Rd.

Chandler AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
