Thai Chili 2 Go

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105 • $

Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Brown Rice$2.00
Brown Jasmine rice (unpolished)
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

6510 S Higley Rd. Ste 105

Gilbert AZ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
