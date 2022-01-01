Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai hungry?
NOODLES
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Casa de Juana
Come in and enjoy!
Philly's on Elliot
Come in and enjoy!
The Peppermill
Come on in and enjoy!
Badlands Bar & Grill
In the parking lot next to the Hilton