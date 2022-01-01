Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai hungry?

NOODLES

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104 • $

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Size Tom Yum Gai$12.00
Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Location

2010 E Elliot Rd. Ste 104

Tempe AZ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
