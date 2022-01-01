Go
Thai Corner Worcester

Conveniently located at the corner of June and Chandler Street, Thai Corner is a proud, locally family-owned restaurant. With extensive experience in Thai food industry, together with passion for Thai cooking, we select only what we believe is the best recipe and dishes that we can be proud to present.
We follow social distancing guidelines strictly for everyone’s safety. Come for dining in, order for take-out or delivery. Our staff would be glad to serve you!

120 June St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Soft Spring Rolls$8.00
Steam noodle, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and basil wrapped in fresh spring roll skin
Dumplings$9.00
Steamed or fried chicken, pork, veggies dumplings
Pad See-U$15.00
Stir fried with wide noodle, broccoli, carrot, egg, and cabbage
Thai Lomein$15.00
Broccoli, carrot, scallion, and egg
Country Pad Thai 🌶$15.00
Spicy version of Pad Thai with bell, onion, carrot, egg, and basil. (2*)
Drunken Noodles 🌶$15.00
Wide noodle stir fried with egg, onion, bell, carrot, and basil. (2*)
Veggie Crispy Rolls$8.00
Crispy rice paper filled with mixed vegetables
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and ground peanuts.
Thai Chicken Crispy Rolls$8.00
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken and mixed vegetables
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Crab meat and cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers
See full menu

Location

120 June St.

Worcester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

