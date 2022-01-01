Thai delight cuisine
Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
1700 Shattuck Ave Ste A
Berkeley, CA 94709
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Location
1700 Shattuck Ave Ste A, Berkeley CA 94709
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Kamado Sushi
510-540-5000
Kamadoberkeley@gmail.com
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Shattuck
Come in and enjoy!
Saul's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Just tell us what you want.
Beta Lounge Berkeley
Come in and enjoy!