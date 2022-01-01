Go
Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd • $$

Popular Items

Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
Crab Puffs$9.99
(8) Crab meat and cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with your choice of protein, egg, and bean sprouts,
topped with green onions and ground peanuts
Veggie Egg Rolls$3.99
(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Egg Rolls$3.99
(2 pcs.) Chicken, egg and mixed vegetables in egg roll wrapper. (Fried)
Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Drunken Noodles with Basil
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with Thai fresh basil leaves, onions, bell peppers and your choice of protein
Royal Yellow Curry$1.00
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
Pa Naeng Curry$1.00
Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves
Green Curry$1.00
Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers
and fresh Thai basil leaves
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli,
bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

616 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:55 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:55 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 9:30 pm
