Thai Esane
Come in and enjoy!
203 suite 100 Franklin Road
Popular Items
Location
203 suite 100 Franklin Road
Brentwood TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Local Taco
The Local Taco ! Your favorite Local Taco Joint! Southern Tacos & Fresh Margaritas
Our tacos are inspired by traditional southern recipes.
We wanna be the local water hole where you hang out with friends and family and even meet friends.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
City Cafe
Our daytime menu defines classic Southern comfort food!
Evenings are a more “bar food” focused menu with craft cocktails, beer and wine