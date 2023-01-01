Go
A map showing the location of Thai Esane - Harvest Hall - View gallery

Thai Esane - Harvest Hall -

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

815 S Main St.

Grapevine, TX 76051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

815 S Main St., Grapevine TX 76051

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest Hall
orange starNo Reviews
815 s. Main St Grapevine, TX 76105
View restaurantnext
Chez Fabien Bistro / Main Street Bakery - 316 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 South Main Street Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Bottlecap Alley - GRAPEVINE
orange starNo Reviews
TX-114 #614 Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Oldwest Cafe - Oldwest Cafe of Grapevine, TX
orange starNo Reviews
600 West Northwest Highway Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Dallas - Grapevine
orange starNo Reviews
129S. Main Street, Suite 155 Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grapevine

Meat U Anywhere- Grapevine
orange star4.6 • 1,681
919 W Northwest Hwy Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Baja Mex Grill - Baja Grapevine, TX
orange star4.7 • 496
440 Ball Street Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Peace Burger - Peace Grapevine, TX
orange star4.1 • 404
440 Ball St Grapevine, TX 76051
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grapevine

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thai Esane - Harvest Hall -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston