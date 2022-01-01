Go
Toast

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N

Popular Items

32. Roasted Pork Belly$11.99
1. Eggrolls (4)$6.99
Four eggrolls wrapped with veggies, taro, class noodle. choose: from veggies, chicken or pork.
4. Chicken Wings (8)$8.99
Eight pieces wings seasoned with flour and deep fried.
2. Fresh Rolls$5.95
Two Fresh Rolls wrapped with lettuce, mint, cilantro and noodle. choose from: veggies, pork & shrimp or Shrimp.
7. Cream Cheese Wontons (8)$7.99
Eight Cream cheese wonton deep fried with sweet & sour sauce.
Large sticky rice$6.00
25. Pad Thai$10.99
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, lemon and peanut
18. Papaya Salad$9.99
Shredded green papaya with Thai eggplant, tomato, lime, tamarin, mango, and fish sauce.
56. Thai Fusion Fried Rice$13.99
Barbecue pork, Chinese sausage, egg, broccoli, carrot, broccoli, onion and served with sliced cucumber
21. Laab$10.99
Minced meat with herbs, rice powder in a lime dressing and fish sauce.

Location

3003 85th Ave N

Brooklyn park MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
