Thai Ginger

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

3717 Factoria Blvd SE • $$

Avg 4.1 (2498 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Rice$2.00
Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
Panang Curry
Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato,
broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
Phad See Iew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.00
Chicken breast battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and
served with plum dipping sauce.
White Rice$1.50
Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh
roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3717 Factoria Blvd SE

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

