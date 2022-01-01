Go
Toast

Thai Ginger

Come in and enjoy!

600 Pine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Panang Curry
Fried Rice
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Phad See Iew
Phad Thai
White Rice$1.50
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Red Curry
Phad Kee Mao
See full menu

Location

600 Pine Street

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lola

No reviews yet

Lola

The Moore Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shooby Doo Catering - SAM

No reviews yet

Exclusive caterers for the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Asian Art Museum, and Olympic Sculpture Park

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston