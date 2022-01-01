Go
Toast

Thai Ginger

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

7430 164th Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$3.50
White Rice$1.50
Phad See Iew
Fresh wide rice noodles stir-fried in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
Panang Curry
Panang curry cooked with coconut milk, bell pepper and sweet basil.
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with broccoli, onion, tomatoes and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.00
Whole boneless trout deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our spicy tamarind sauce, mushroom, bell peppers and sweet basil.
Phad Kee Mao
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles in our house made roasted chili sauce, egg, sweet basil, tomato, broccoli, bell pepper and onion.
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Phad Thai
The most famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion and fresh roasted ground peanuts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh-cut lime.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7430 164th Ave NE

Redmond WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in Redmond, WA for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

No reviews yet

Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston