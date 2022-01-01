Thai Harmony
Harmonizing the best of both authentic and traditional Thai.
102 W 3rd St Suite 110
Popular Items
Location
102 W 3rd St Suite 110
Winston Salem NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
#2 Dragon Fruit Asian Fare and Blue Crab Seafood Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Dom's
Plant based comfort food located in the heart of downtown Winston Salem.
Young Cardinal Cafe
Come in and enjoy!