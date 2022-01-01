Thai Jasmine Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES
3104 Harwood Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3104 Harwood Road
Bedford TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pho V Noodle House & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Twisted Root
With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
Next Bistro
Next Bistro is a casually elegant, DiRoNA-awarded (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) restaurant where our guests can enjoy chef-inspired, house-made specialties with a focus on fresh seafood, C.A.B. steaks and house-made desserts. Guests at Next Bistro can choose from our Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winning 720 bottle wine list and our full bar featuring over 250 varieties of Scotch, whiskies from around the world and our full range of other spirits and liquors.