Go
Toast

Thai@MainStreet

Come in and enjoy!

317 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

E3 Red Curry$12.00
Spicy red chili coconut curry, basil & red bell peppers
N1 Pad Thai$12.00
Traditional stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallions & crushed peanuts
E11 Thai fried rice$12.00
Stir fried rice with egg, diced onion & scallions
A2 Fresh Roll$5.00
Shrimp, pork, rice noodles, cucumber, lettuce and basil. Wrapped in rice paper served with hoisin sauce and crushed peanuts.
N3 Pad See Ew$12.00
Stir fried fresh flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg & broccoli
N2 Drunken Noodle$12.00
Stir fried fresh rice noodles with basil sauce, egg, broccoli, onion, red bell peppers, mushroom & basil
E2 Green Curry$12.00
Spicy green chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, basil & red bell peppers
E1 Massaman Curry$12.00
Mild curry with coconut milk , potatoes, onion & cashew nuts
A4 Dumpling$6.00
Steamed or fried filled with shrimp & pork. Served with sweet home made soy sauce
A3 Vegetarian Spring Roll$3.00
Crispy vegetarian spring roll severed with homemade plum sauce
See full menu

Location

317 West Main Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mateo Tapas

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Toast at Five Points

No reviews yet

Italian sandwich shop with homemade soups and salads

Cocoa Cinnamon

No reviews yet

Our first shop in the Old North Durham neighborhood used materials preserved from Durham's tobacco past and research present to drive its design. The colors of the walls are inspired by coffee, cacao, and spices. There are more couches than chairs in this one and it has a lot of outdoor seating (except for right now during the pandemic). Our goal was to infuse science and exploration from a sense of our place on this planet and how we are in relationship with everything around us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston