Thai Mekong
Come in and enjoy!
340 N Charles Street
Location
340 N Charles Street
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore
Come in and enjoy!
Pratt Street Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Vegan Juiceology
We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.
Dancing Potatoes
Gourmet Baked Potatoes