Thai Noodle Cafe

We are proudly to present authentic Thai food in Belmont area, Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Vegtable Spring Rolls$7.95
Mixed of vegetables, carrot, onion, celery wrapped and fried, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, pineapple, and peppers.
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir-fired rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and ground peanut.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Golden fried wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese and imitation crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pad See-Ew$12.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet black soy sauce.
Chicken Satay$9.95
Marinated and grilled chicken on skewers, served with cucumber salad and Thai peanut sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls$7.95
Shredded lettuce, shredded red cabbage, shredded carrot, spring mixed, mint and rice vermicelli combined with a choice of shrimp or tofu then wrapped into a softened rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
Scallion Pancake$7.95
Crispy pancake served with gingered soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle$12.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with onions, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo, basil in chili garlic sauce.
Gyoza$7.95
Steamed or Fried dumpling filled with grounded chicken and vegetables served with sweet black soy sauce.
Location

289 Belmont St

Belmont MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

