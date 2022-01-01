Go
Thai Noodle Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

289 Belmont St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tofu Triangles$5.95
Vegtable Spring Rolls$5.95
Vietnamese Sizzling Crepe$11.95
#43 Drunken Noodle$10.95
Volcano Wings$5.95
#40 Pad Thai$10.95
#42 Pad See You$10.95
Gyoza$5.95
Cheesy Crab$6.95
#41 Bangkok Street Pad Thai$10.95
Location

289 Belmont St

Belmont MA

Sunday12:01 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 9:00 pm
