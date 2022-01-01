Go
Toast

Thai Ocha

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

200 S. Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1706 reviews)

Popular Items

A5 CRAB CHEESE RANGOON - 4 PIECES$9.50
KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)
A2 PORK EGG ROLL - 1 PIECE$2.50
Kp6 KOW PAD KRATIEM (GARLIC FRIED RICE)
D2 CRISPY DUCK$22.95
N3 PAD SEW EW
N4 DRUNKENNOODLE
N1 PAD THAI
A1 SPRING ROLL (VEGETABLE) - 2 PIECES$3.50
Side Crushed Peanuts$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

200 S. Main Street

Plymouth MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Burger Spot

No reviews yet

Burger, Shakes, Fries & More!

The Ebenezer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston