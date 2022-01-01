Go
Thai on the Fly

Fast, Fresh & Flavorful!
Balancing itself harmoniously on the Littleton/Westford town line, Thai on the Fly® is a Thai takeout and catering restaurant of distinction. From its traditional & authentic menu concepts to its southeast Asian-inspired lobby decor, Thai on the Fly is a stand-out in the Middlesex County culinary scene.

439 Littleton Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)

Popular Items

Gang Luang - Yellow Curry$11.50
Yellow chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk
Gang Ped - Red Curry$11.50
Red chili curry with fresh vegetables and coconut milk
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
Delicious flat, fried disks of dough brushed with sesame oil and sprinkled with scallions.
Crab Rangoons$7.00
A crunchy and crispy Polynesian-inspired appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. Deep fried Chinese wanton wrappers filled with lightly flaked crab meat mixed with creamy cheeses, scallions and garlic.
Satay Gai - Chicken Satay$7.00
Marinated grilled chicken skewers in yellow curry with spicy peanut sauce
Pad Thai$11.50
Long skinny rice noodles, egg, and crushed peanuts seasoned with tamarind sauce.
Kanom Jeeb$7.00
Steamed or fried dumpling filled with lean ground pork or vegetables
Po Pia Todd - Fried Spring Rolls$7.00
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and sour sauce
Pad Kra Pow - Spicy Basil$11.50
Stir fry with fresh vegetables, Thai basil and chili
Pad See Ew - Mild Wide Noodles$11.50
Wide noodles stir-fried with fresh vegetables and egg
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

439 Littleton Street

Westford MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:25 pm
Neighborhood Map

