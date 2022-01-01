Go
Thai Papaya Cuisine

Easygoing choice for spiced-to-order curries, stir-fries & other authentic Thai classics, plus a full service bar!

1434 Tutor Ln

Popular Items

Fresh Rolls
Freshly rolled in rice paper with chicken sausage or vegetables (egg or without egg), bean sprout, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, tofu and cilantro. Served with sweet tamarind sauce.
Pad See Ew$12.99
Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage and sweet black bean soy sauce. Served with chili sauce on the side.
Curry Wontons
Deed fried wontons wrapped with sweet mashed potatoes mixed with yellow curry and sweet corn. Served with cucumber sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Deep fried rolls wrapped with cabbage, onion, mushroom, carrot. Served with cucumber sauce.
Pad Thai$12.99
Thin rice noodles with choice of meat, mix with tofu, egg, sweet turnips, bean sprouts, red onion, chive and sweet tamarind sauce. Served with ground peanuts, lime juice, and chili sauce (so you can make it as spicy as you like) on the side.
Yellow Curry$13.99
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, zucchini, sweet peppers, carrot, cream and potatoes.
Crab Rangoons$7.99
6 cream cheese dumplings mixed with imitation crab meat and celery. Served with cucumber sauce.
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)$12.99
Wide rice noodles with choice of meat mixed with tomatoes, broccoli, carrot, garlic, chili peppers, basil and sweet black soy sauce.
Kao Soi (Curry Noodle)$13.99
Egg noodles in yellow curry, fried onions, garlic oil, green onions, lime, chili. topped with crispy noodles, carrot and cilantro.
Spicy Fried Rice$13.99
Stir fried rice with choice of meat mixed with egg, green bean, bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil, chili, cilantro and carrot.
Location

Evansville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
