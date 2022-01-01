Thai Place Restaurant
Providing our guests with 100% authentic cuisine. At Thai Place Winter Park each dish is carefully prepared with our premium ingredients, spices and herbs imported directly from Thailand. All of our dishes are always fresh made with hand picked products for local Thai Markets.
501 North Orlando Ave
Location
501 North Orlando Ave
Winter Park FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0118
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Glass Knife
The Glass Knife. A genuine place. That comes from a genuine place. We exist to share. And invite you to rediscover an honest feeling of welcoming. In an uplifting, elegant communal setting – where you’ll fit in whether wearing a suit or sandals. The food we serve is an homage to the things you love most about life and the people you love spending it with. Cakes and desserts may be our calling card. But our sweet and savory menu options and exclusive Onyx Coffee offerings, make breakfast and lunch a delicacy, too.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.