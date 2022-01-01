Go
Thai Recipe Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 • $$

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)

Popular Items

L - Green Curry
Veggie Rolls
Fine slices of cabbage, carrot, celery, glass noodle wrapped with spring roll skin and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodle, egg, yellow onion carrot, broccoli and cabbage, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
L - Pad Thai
Pad Wood Sen
Glass noodle, yellow onion, egg, carrot, broccoli, cabbage and green onion
Peanut Curry
Red curry with house peanut sauce in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion, carrot and crushed peanut
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, green onion, bean sprout and crushed peanut, Served with (1) Veggie Roll
Potsticker$18.12
(6) Fried potstickers served with sweet soy sauce
Panang Curry
Panang curry in coconut milk, bell pepper, yellow onion, green bean and lime leaves
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry in coconut milk, potato, yellow onion and carrot
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

