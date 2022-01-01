Thai Recipe Cuisine

TIGER SUGAR SAN JOSE

THIS IS THE SAN JOSE LOCATION

Located at 1628 Hostetter Rd Suite H, San Jose, CA 95131

Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.

We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

