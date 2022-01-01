Thai Room Restaurant
Sawasdee ka! The Thai Room Restaurant & Bar located in Kill Devil Hills has been serving authentic Thai cuisine for dine-in and take-out on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for more than 35 years! Thai Room was voted Best Outer Banks Thai restaurant and best takeout 2018,2019 & 2020!
710 S Virginia Dare Trail
Popular Items
Location
710 S Virginia Dare Trail
Kill Devil Hills NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kill Devils Frozen Custard and Beach Fries
Kill Devils is a locally owned and operated family friendly restaurant .Our food can be described as Beach Cuisine . Juicy Better Burgers ,Hotdogs ,BBQ , Grilled chicken sandwich and our signature FRESH Cut Fries . Our menu has something for everybody . Our Frozen Custard ,which is a super premium ice cream ,is made fresh hourly . It is thick rich and creamy .After 18 years we have become an outer banks must stop location
Mahi Mahi's Island Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Firehouse Boil Delivery
Experience the best seafood feast in the comfort of your vacation home! We deliver low-country shrimp boil DIY kits to your OBX vacation home. Options to serve from 5 to 30. Call or order online today!
Henry's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!