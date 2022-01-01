Go
Sawasdee ka! The Thai Room Restaurant & Bar located in Kill Devil Hills has been serving authentic Thai cuisine for dine-in and take-out on the Outer Banks of North Carolina for more than 35 years! Thai Room was voted Best Outer Banks Thai restaurant and best takeout 2018,2019 & 2020!

710 S Virginia Dare Trail

Popular Items

FRIED RICE$11.95
SPRING ROLL$3.25
2 pcs. per order. Regular Spring Rolls have shrimp and pork inside. Vegetarian available.
LO MEIN$11.95
(Beef, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp) Egg noodle sautéed with vegetables.
GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN$14.95
PAD THAI$12.50
DRUNKEN NOODLES$12.50
Flat rice noodle sautéed with vegetables and basil leaves.
FRIED EGG ROLL$2.25
1 pc. shrimp and pork inside.
CRAB RANGOON$7.50
5 pcs.
DUMPLINGS$8.50
7 pcs. per order.
CURRY$15.50
Red or Green Curry with zucchini, bamboo shoots and mushrooms.
710 S Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
