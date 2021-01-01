GLYN Thai Restaurant and Bar - 1764 Uinta way unit 4
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
1764 Uinta way unit 4, Park City UT 84098
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Park City
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurant