Thai Social Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
215-01 73 Ave
Location
215-01 73 Ave
Oakland Gardens NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Hot Spot BBQ & Grill
Fast casual burger and sandwich spot. Come in and enjoy!
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion
Come in and enjoy!
Queens Bully
BBQ GASTROPUB serving Queen's best barbecue and the unique flavors that represent the vibrancy of Queens - the World's Borough
Back Home Eats
Caribbean Specialty Market