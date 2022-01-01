Go
Thai Spoon Las Vegas

Come in and enjoy our Thai atmosphere, or, order for Delivery (within our delivery area) or Takeout.

SEAFOOD

6440 N Durango Drive #130 • $$

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Iced Tea$4.50
Pad Thai$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, green onion served with ground peanut
Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai red curry, Thai spices, Chili, bamboo shoots and coconut milk.
Chicken Satay$9.95
Skewers of chicken, marinated in light curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Egg Rolls$9.95
Deep fried mixed vegetable roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
Panang$13.95
Choice of meat with special Thai curry, chili paste and coconut milk
Crab Rangoon$10.95
Deep fried wonton wrapped with cream cheese and crab meat served with Thai sweet and sauce
Yellow Curry$13.95
Choice of meat with Thai yellow curry, tossed with potato cubes and onion
Pad See Ewe$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli and sweet black soy
Steamed Rice$2.00
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

6440 N Durango Drive #130

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
