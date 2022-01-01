Go
NOODLES

5410 ste F • $$

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

SPRING ROLLS < 3 PIECES >$5.95
Homemade crisp, cabbage, carrots, shitake mushroom, glass noodle
served with sweet and sour sauce
SPICY COCONUT SOUP
Coconut milk with Thai herbs, lime juice and mushroom
DRUNKEN NOODLE
Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers stir fried with Thai flat rice noodle to make popular dish
RED CURRY (PANANG)
Red curry mixed with coconut milk, basil leaves, bam boo sheet, red and green pepper
L-PAD THAI$11.95
National Dish of Thailand stir fried thin rice noodle with shrimp, egg,
Bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts (homemade Pad Thai sauce)
HOUSE DUMPLINGS$7.95
Delicate dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables steamed
then pan seared and topped with red curry sauce
SPICY PAPAYA SALAD$11.95
Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes and Thai seasoned spicy lime sauce
PAD BASIL
Spicy Thai sauce with garlic, bell pepper, green beans, and carrots
PAD THAI
The most popular noodle dish of Thailand this entrée uses thin rice noodle stir fried with scallions, bean sprouts, eggs and peanuts
PAD SEE EW
Thai flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai sauce
5410 ste F

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
