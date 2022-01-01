Go
Toast

Thai Station Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

201 E Main St, Ste C. • $$

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

A2. Fresh Rolls$5.00
(2) Cold rolls filled with Chicken, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, carrot and Thai basil, wrapped in rice paper, accompanied with homemade brown sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and Thai style spicy fresh basil sauce.

E2. Green Curry*
The famous curry with green chili paste, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls$3.50
(2) Crispy Spring roll filled with cream cheese, crab meat and scallion serve with House’s Sweet chill sauce.

N3. Pad Kee Mao
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls$3.50
(2) Golden fried crispy vegetable spring rolls served with Station’s Sweet chili sauce.
E1. Massaman Curry*
Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts.
(Come with Jasmine rice.)

N1. Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.
E3. Panang Curry*
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

N2. Pad See Ew
Fresh flat rice noodles stir fried in a sweet soy sauce, eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.

S2. Tom Kha Soup*
Sweet and spicy coconut soup with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, lime juice, onion, cilantro and hot pepper. (Mild)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 E Main St, Ste C.

Carrboro NC

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tesoro

No reviews yet

Vibrant and cozy neighborhood pasta restaurant.

Tandem Restaurant

No reviews yet

The core focus of Tandem is to offer great food in a warm, relaxing environment – a place in the community where people come to unwind and have fun.

Acme Food & Beverage Company

No reviews yet

Acme Food & Beverage Company has been serving damn good Southern American cuisine, signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers in the heart of historic downtown Carrboro. Chef/Owner Kevin Callaghan draws inspiration from the seasonal rhythms and flavors of his childhood and uses fresh local ingredients to create Southern American dishes in a fine dining setting.

Grata Cafe

No reviews yet

A quaint and inviting Cafe serving fresh made dishes with an Italian twist.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston