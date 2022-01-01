Thai Street Kitchen
Natural and organic ingredients.
Welcome to our Kitchen!
42805 Woodward Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
42805 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Walkers Speakeasy
Come in and enjoy!
Healthy Eats Nutrition
Come in and enjoy!
Eat My Treats
Come in and enjoy!
Coneytown, Gyroland
Come in and enjoy!