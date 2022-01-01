Go
Thai Street Kitchen

Natural and organic ingredients.
42805 Woodward Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots (gluten free)
Crab Rangoon$6.95
crab sticks, onion, cream cheese, wonton wrapper, flash fried
Bangkok Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried
with our house sweet and sour
sauce and topped with green onions
Curry Noodles
Rice noodles stir-fried in red curry, coconut milk, mushrooms, green peppers, bamboo shoots
Fresh Rolls$9.50
Organic greens, cilantro, green onion, carrots, rice paper
GF
Homemade Veggie Spring Rolls$4.95
julienned veggies, wheat wrapper, flash fried
Crispy Rolls$6.95
ground chicken, bean sprout, black mushroom, green onion, cilantro, noodles, rice paper, flash fried
GF
Pad See-Ew
Thick rice noodles stir-fried with eggs and broccoli (contains wheat)
Vegetable Red Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, broccoli, celery, mushrooms, cabbage, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots, eggplant
(SPICY!)
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with crushed peanuts and a lime.
Can be made with Transparent Noodles (Mung Bean).

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

42805 Woodward Avenue

Bloomfield Hills MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
