Thai Sweet Basil
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS • NOODLES
209 N Main st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
209 N Main st
Andover MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JP Licks
Come in and enjoy!
Elm Square Oyster Company
An award-winning gastropub that is a treat for the eyes and the stomach. We are a scratch kitchen, making all of our sauces, seasonings, and condiments from scratch. Everything from the ketchup to the ground beef, soups to sea salt is made in-house. Come in and enjoy!
LA FINA RESTAURANT
LA FINA RESTAURANT
Sauce Andolinis 15sx
Addictive Burgers and Spicy Wings in Downtown Andover.