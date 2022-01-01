Go
Toast

Thai Table Homemade Style

Thai Food - Homemade Style

NOODLES

913 University ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad See Ew with Tofu$13.95
Wok-fried rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, vinegar, coconut sugar, and soy sauce
Mushroom Dumplings$10.95
(Vegan) Served with ginger sauce
Crispy Vegetable Rolls$9.50
(Vegan) Crispy spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, and ground peanuts
Chicken Satay$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and Thai herbs
Pad Thai with Tofu$13.95
(Gluten-Free) Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, tofu, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce (vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
Fresh Vegetable Rolls$10.95
(Vegan/Gluten-Free) Fresh rice paper rolls stuffed with veggies and tofu. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
Sticky Rice$2.50
Brown Rice$2.95
Jasmine Rice$2.50
Pad Thai with Chicken$14.95
(Gluten-Free) Wok-fried thin rice noodles with egg, tofu, ground peanuts, and fresh bean sprouts in tamarind sauce (vinegar, palm sugar, and real tamarind fruit)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

913 University ave

Berkley CA

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZUT! on fourth

No reviews yet

Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Room

No reviews yet

Located in Berkeley, CA, The Torpedo Room offers great beers and a Café style menu.

Pollara

No reviews yet

Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert

Iyasare

No reviews yet

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes.
Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating.
Iyasare ... be healed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston